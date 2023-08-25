Tiger Woods spotted in New Jersey at site of newest golf course

One of the more famous golf course architects in the world was spotted yesterday in New Jersey at the site of his newest venture.

That’s right, Tiger Woods made his way to the Northeast to the site of Trout National – The Reserve, for what appeared to be a tour of the land that will soon be a world class golf facility. As seen in the video, business partner and MLB superstar, Mike Trout, was along for the ride.

Despite Woods’ constant appearances in the news cycle, whether in relation to the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia or his new role as a member of the Tour policy board, this is the first time the public has seen video of the 15-time major champion in quite some time.

🚨#FIRST FOOTAGE of Tiger Woods walking - per @TWlegion this was filmed yesterday in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/viaqrSIfys — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 25, 2023

Woods withdrew from the Masters (after making a record-tying 23rd consecutive cut in the event) due to what was described as plantar fasciitis in his right foot. That, of course, is the same leg Woods nearly lost after a February, 2021, car crash in California.

The 82-time Tour winner would go on to have a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from the talus fracture he sustained in the career-threatening crash.

A fusion surgery combines two bones when one of them can’t be repaired or replaced, meaning Woods had a bone in such poor condition that it had to be attached to another bone in his foot.

While it’s hard to tell much about Woods’ physical state based on a short video, it’s encouraging to see the biggest name in golf back on his feet.