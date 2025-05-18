Upset with current form, Sergio Garcia wouldn’t welcome a Ryder Cup captain’s pick — right now

European captain Luke Donald said earlier this week that no one was guaranteed a spot on his Ryder Cup team. But he does have six picks to use at his discretion.

Sergio Garcia said he doesn’t want one — at least not based on the way he’s currently playing.

Garcia, Europe’s all-time Ryder Cup points earner, shot 79-69 over the weekend at Quail Hollow to finish near the bottom of the PGA Championship leaderboard.

He’s currently not eligible for the year’s final two majors (though, he could attempt to qualify). Asked Sunday afternoon about turning his attention to the Ryder Cup, Garcia said, “It is there if I play better. Obviously the way I’m playing, even if Luke offered me a pick right now, I would tell him no. So obviously I need to get better.

“I need to get more where I was just before the Masters. You know, just show myself and show everyone that my game is solid, and it can help the Team Europe. It’s as simple as that.”

Garcia won the LIV Golf Hong Kong event in March but missed the cut in the Masters and performed poorly at the PGA. He last played on a Ryder Cup team in 2021, before he joined LIV Golf. Having reportedly rejoined the DP World Tour, he would be eligible to compete for an 11th time.

“The good thing is that there’s still, you know, two or three months until the team is finalized,” the 45-year-old Spaniard said. “So you know, I’ll have time to gain some confidence and improve a little bit on my game.”