COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Nebraska at Michigan
What college football games are on today: Week 6 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway for Cup, Xfinity Series
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Havertz equalizes for Arsenal against Southampton
Havertz equalizes for Arsenal against Southampton
Archer stuns Arsenal to give Southampton 1-0 lead
Archer stuns Arsenal to give Southampton 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_241005.jpg
Bowen nets West Ham’s third against Ipswich Town

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
WATCH: Dog steals Gareth Bale’s ball on green at Dunhill Links

  
Published October 5, 2024 10:20 AM

Former Welsh star Gareth Bale never had this issue in soccer.

Playing Friday at Carnousite in the Alfred Dunhill Links, Bale hit his chip shot from off the green and one good boy’s instincts kicked in.

With the cries of, “Oh no!” ringing in the video below, a dog ran onto the green and retrieved Bale’s ball.

Under the Rules of Golf, with Bale’s ball coming to rest just before the puppy swipe, he could replace it as close as possible to that spot.