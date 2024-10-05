WATCH: Dog steals Gareth Bale’s ball on green at Dunhill Links

Former Welsh star Gareth Bale never had this issue in soccer.

Playing Friday at Carnousite in the Alfred Dunhill Links, Bale hit his chip shot from off the green and one good boy’s instincts kicked in.

With the cries of, “Oh no!” ringing in the video below, a dog ran onto the green and retrieved Bale’s ball.

Under the Rules of Golf, with Bale’s ball coming to rest just before the puppy swipe, he could replace it as close as possible to that spot.