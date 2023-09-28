 Skip navigation
Watch: Viktor Hovland holes tee shot on 305-yard, par-4 fifth

  
September 28, 2023

Is it a hole-in-one if it comes on your second tee shot during a practice round? Semantics, perhaps.

Regardless, playing the 305-yard, par-4 fifth hole on Thursday at Marco Simone, Viktor Hovland holed his tee shot (on his second ball).

Pretty good way to end the practice rounds and set up the first session of the matches, which finally get underway Friday morning.