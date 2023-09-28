Watch: Viktor Hovland holes tee shot on 305-yard, par-4 fifth

Is it a hole-in-one if it comes on your second tee shot during a practice round? Semantics, perhaps.

Regardless, playing the 305-yard, par-4 fifth hole on Thursday at Marco Simone, Viktor Hovland holed his tee shot (on his second ball).

HOLY HOVLAND. 🔥🤯



Viktor Hovland HOLE-IN-ONE on the PAR-4 5th in Ryder Cup practice! #TeamEurope



Pretty good way to end the practice rounds and set up the first session of the matches, which finally get underway Friday morning.