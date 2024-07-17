 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series Championship Qualifying
Rick Hendrick will drive Brickyard 400 pace car in NASCAR’s return to Indianapolis oval
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis
SX 2023 Rd 12 Glendale Style Robertson.JPG
Stylez Robertson back in training after 2023 wrist injury, multiple surgeries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_willlevisceiling_240717.jpg
What is Levis’ ceiling in new Titans’ offense?
nbc_cyc_btp_v2_240717.jpg
Carapaz’s win; tense battle remains after Stage 17
nbc_dps_toreylovullointerview_240717.jpg
Lovullo: Skenes is a ‘generational guy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Where Royal Troon's 'The Railway' ranks among 50 toughest Open holes of 21st century

  
Published July 17, 2024 03:40 PM

As far as Open Championship venues go, Royal Troon isn’t particularly stout, ranking as the third easiest on the rota.

It’d be much easier if not for “The Railway.”

The par-4 11th hole has historically been the toughest hole on property, including in 2016, the last time the Open visited Troon, when its 4.561 scoring average ranked it as the most difficult hole on the PGA Tour that season.

What makes this hole so punishing? Let’s start with the tee shot; at 490 yards and usually playing directly into a northwest wind, it’s hard to leave the lumber in the bag. Railroad tracks run down the entirety of the right side of the hole, and at about 300 yards from the tee, the boundary wall sits just 20 yards from the right edge of the fairway. Of course, there is no bailout left, either; thick gorse litters the left side of the fairway, which is only about 30 yards wide in the landing area for most of these players.

The tracks are in play on the second shot, too, with the wall just steps from the right edge of the green. There is also a deep, greenside pot bunker just off the front-left portion of the putting surface.

“11 is a great example, just get that one on the fairway,” Bryson DeChambeau said. “It’s a very difficult, difficult hole. If the wind picks up, it may be driver. There are times where it has to be driver. You can’t hit 3-wood or 5-wood; it’s just too short. I could hit a 3-wood, and if it’s 15, 20 miles an hour into the wind, it could go 250 yards, 240 yards depending on the height. If it’s raining too, that plays a big factor, as well.

“So, there are times where you may be forced to hit driver, and you’ve just got to suck it up and hit a good drive.”

“The Railway” has produced its fair share of disasters, including in 1962 when Jack Nicklaus carded a ’10' on the hole. More recently, Thomas Pieters delivered one of the more memorable moments of frustration, snapping his club over his knee and chucking both pieces of iron into some gorse.

But where does Troon’s intimidating No. 11 rank among all holes in this championship since 2001? Here is a list of the 50 toughest of the 21st century so far; 2016’s version of “The Railway” cracks the top 10, though just barely:

YEARCOURSEHOLEPARYARDSAVG OVER PAR
2008Royal Birkdale644990.764
2010St. Andrews1744950.665
2015St. Andrews1744950.655
2005St. Andrews1744550.626
2007Carnoustie1844870.611
2003Royal St. George’s844550.575
2016Royal Troon1144820.561
2011Royal St. George’s444950.521
2008Royal Birkdale144500.513
2003Royal St. George’s1744280.489
2012Royal Lytham644920.478
2003Royal St. George’s1844600.478
2012Royal Lytham344780.472
2022St. Andrews1744950.456
2009Turnberry544740.453
2003Royal St. George’s144420.443
2008Royal Birkdale1144360.437
2001Royal Lytham1544650.433
2017Royal Birkdale644990.427
2018Carnoustie1245030.426
2008Royal Birkdale1044080.42
2012Royal Lytham1544620.415
2004Royal Troon1144900.413
2013Muirfield844430.406
2001Royal Lytham344580.404
2016Royal Troon1544990.403
2013Muirfield432130.398
2013Muirfield644690.398
2008Royal Birkdale1644390.395
2007Carnoustie1244790.389
2005St. Andrews1344650.389
2003Royal St. George’s1544750.388
2013Muirfield1844480.387
2013Muirfield1444490.383
2013Muirfield1044750.373
2013Muirfield1544150.373
2002Muirfield144470.37
2016Royal Troon1044510.369
2011Royal St. George’s844530.369
2014Royal Liverpool744800.367
2001Royal Lytham1744670.362
2008Royal Birkdale244210.361
2013Muirfield1631860.36
2018Carnoustie1632480.358
2002Muirfield1044750.355
2006Royal Liverpool1244480.353
2019Royal Portrush1144740.352
2019Royal Portrush1444730.349
2023Royal Liverpool1444540.347