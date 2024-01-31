Who is the PGA Tour’s new financial partner, the Strategic Sports Group?
Published January 31, 2024 11:08 AM
The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that it was officially partnering with the Strategic Sports Group and that the SSG would invest up to $3 billion in the Tour (click here for more details on the deal).
So, what is the Strategic Sports Group, and who is the Strategic Sports Group?
The SSG is a consortium of American sports team owners and investors led by Fenway Sports Group, the Boston-based private holding company that owns MLB’s Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Liverpool Football Club of the Premier League and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.
These are members that make up SSG, as listed by the PGA Tour:
- Fenway Sports Group, along with several FSG partners
- John W. Henry, Principal, Fenway Sports Group
- Steven A. Cohen, Owner, Chairman & CEO, New York Mets; Chairman & CEO, Point72; Owner, TGL New York
- Arthur M. Blank, Co-Founder, Home Depot; Owner and Chairman, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive CG, PGA Tour Superstore)
- Tom Werner, Chairman, Fenway Sports Group
- Mike Gordon, President, Fenway Sports Group
- Sam Kennedy, CEO & President, Boston Red Sox; Partner, Fenway Sports Group
- Andrew B. Cohen, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Cohen Private Ventures; Vice Chairman, New York Mets
- Mark Attanasio, Principal, Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City; Founder & Managing Partner, Crescent Capital Group
- Wyc Grousbeck, Co-Founder, Causeway Media Partners; Lead Owner, Boston Celtics
- Avenue Sports Fund, led by Avenue Capital Group CEO Marc Lasry, Owner, TGL San Francisco; Former Principal, Milwaukee Bucks
- Linda Henry, Co-Owner & CEO, Boston Globe Media; Investor, WNBA and League One Volleyball; Partner, Fenway Sports Group
- Alec Scheiner, Co-Founder and Partner, Otro Capital