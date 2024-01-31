Who is the PGA Tour’s new financial partner, the Strategic Sports Group?

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that it was officially partnering with the Strategic Sports Group and that the SSG would invest up to $3 billion in the Tour (click here for more details on the deal).

So, what is the Strategic Sports Group, and who is the Strategic Sports Group?

The SSG is a consortium of American sports team owners and investors led by Fenway Sports Group, the Boston-based private holding company that owns MLB’s Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Liverpool Football Club of the Premier League and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

These are members that make up SSG, as listed by the PGA Tour: