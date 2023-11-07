With Tiger on bag, Charlie Woods posts top-20 at national junior championship

The Notah Begay III Boys Junior Golf National Championship wrapped up on Monday at Koasati Pines Golf Club in Allen Parish, Louisiana with Misha Golod (16-18), Lucky Cruz (14-15), Maverick Midthun (12-13) and Kai Molina (10-11) taking home titles.

Golod’s victory was his second straight at this event, as the 16-year-old Ukrainian won the 14-15 division last year. Golod, who has lived in Florida since war broke out in his native country, is expected to sign with North Carolina when the Class of 2024’s early signing period begins on Wednesday.

The other story from the 54-hole championship was Charlie Woods, who closed in 3-under 68 to finish T-17 in the 14-15 division with his 15-time major-winning dad, Tiger Woods, caddying for all three rounds.

Charlie ended up at 2 over for the event, 13 shots back of Cruz – and Tiger walked and carried his son’s bag the whole way.

Video from the junior championship showed Tiger walking off the first tee during the first round and Tiger’s stride, at least in the short clip, looked good. The footage comes after Tiger was seen confidently descending a large staircase earlier this week at El Cardonal, his Cabo golf course that hosted last week’s PGA Tour event. Prior to that he was spotted playing The Hay short course, another TGR design, at Pebble Beach last month.

Charlie Woods teeing it up for his 2nd appearance in the @nb3jgnc! With a 15x Major Champion walking on the bag for 54-holes, he will be one to watch! #charliewoods #tigerwoods #nb3 #jgnc #seeyouatcoushatta pic.twitter.com/otvqdLKNOq — Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship (@nb3jgnc) November 4, 2023

Tiger hasn’t competed since withdrawing during the third round of last April’s Masters and a subsequent surgery on his right ankle that was badly injured in a February 2021 car accident. But speculation has grown in recent months that Tiger could return for next month’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and/or PNC Championship, with Charlie (and the ability to use a golf cart), on Dec. 16-17.

Golf Channel’s George Savaricas reported last week after speaking with Stewart Cink, who spoke with Tiger, that Tiger had started practicing again and was in “go mode.”

Tiger has yet to publicly announce a targeted date for his competitive return.

