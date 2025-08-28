How to watch 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint: Schedule, date, full field, past winners

The 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint takes place this Saturday, August 30, at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky. Live coverage begins at 4 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Nobals, winner of the 2023 Breeders Cup Turf Sprint, is in the field for Saturday’s event. Other contenders include Howard Wolowitz, who finished first in last year’s Franklin Simpson (G1) for 3-year-old sprinters. Click here to see the full list of entrants.

Also being shown will be the Nashville Derby, which has a purse of $3.5 million making it the richest turf race in the United States outside of the Breeders’ Cup. Four Kentucky Derby runners will be in the field to test their resolve on the turf. Sandman and Burnham Square will make their turf debut in the race. Final Gambit is seeking his first win on the surface while Tiztastic will look stay undefeated at Kentucky Downs.

Those horses will be contending with Great Britain-bred Wimbledon Hawkeye, who aspires to be the second straight British-based horse to win the Nashville Derby. Proven turf winner Test Score is also lurking in the field, looking to get the lions share of the purse. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint and Nashville Derby.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint:

Date: Saturday, August 30

Saturday, August 30 Time: 4 PM ET

4 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What is the venue for the Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint?

The 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint will take place at Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky.

Who won last year’s Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint?

Cogburn won the 2024 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint, finishing the race in 1:07.68. He went on to finish fifth in the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint. Watch the full 2024 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint here:

Starlust rockets to the wire, wins the Turf Sprint Starlust barrels his way down the final stretch and powers to the wire to win the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint after surviving an inquiry.

