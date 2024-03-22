How to watch, streaming info for Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks on road to 2024 Kentucky Derby

The 150th Kentucky Derby is less than two months away and the path to the biggest event in horse racing runs through New Orleans, Louisiana and Florence, Kentucky this weekend. Saturday’s coverage kicks off at 6pm ET and will feature the $1 million Louisiana Derby (G2) from Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as the $700,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) and the $400,000 Fair Ground Oaks (G2). Coverage airs on both CNBC and Peacock.

The Louisiana Derby is expected to feature entrants from two of the top trainers in the event’s history. Todd Asmussen, the winningest Louisiana Derby trainer ever, will have two contenders in Agate Road and Antiquarian. Trainer Steve Asmussen (four career Louisiana Derby wins) will also have two top contender (Track Phantom, Hall of Fame). Track Phantom, who won the 2024 Lecomte Stakes (G3), is the morning-line favorite, currently fifth in the Road to the Kentucky Derby Standings.

In the Jeff Ruby Steaks, Endlessly, winner of four of five career starts and trained by Michael McCarthy, is the morning-line favorite. Both races award Kentucky Derby points on a 100-50-25-15 scale, with 100 points to the winner and so on.

Starting with this weekend’s Louisiana Derby coverage, there will be a run of three consecutive weekends of Kentucky Derby prep races airing across CNBC and Peacock, with the Florida Derby (G1) airing March 30th and the Santa Anita Derby (G1) airing on April 6th.

How to watch the 2024 Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks

Date: Saturday, March 23rd

Time: 6pm ET

TV Network: CNBC

Streaming: Peacock

What is the post time for the Louisiana Derby?

Post time for the Louisiana Derby is set for 6:42pm ET on Saturday.

What is the post time for the Jeff Ruby Steaks?

Post time for the 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks is set for 6:25pm ET on Saturday.

Who won the 2023 Louisiana Derby?

The win in the 2023 Louisiana Derby went to Todd Pletcher-trained Kingsbarns. Relive that race in preparation for this weekend’s action:

Slow pace helped Kingsbarns in Louisiana Derby Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss take a look at how the Louisiana Derby unfolded and talk about the pedestrian pace Kingsbarns set that helped him claim victory.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

As is custom, this year’s Kentucky Derby will land on the first Saturday in May — Saturday, May 4th. Coverage will air across the networks of NBC and Peacock.