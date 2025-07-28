 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 4
Gretchen Walsh earns breakthrough swimming world title with second-fastest time in history
2025 World Swimming Championships
2025 World Swimming Championships Results
MLB: All Star-Futures Game
Top fantasy baseball prospects: JJ Wetherholt crushing Triple-A pitching, Robby Snelling impresses

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
Kitayama, Grillo on the rise in FedExCup rankings
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 4
Gretchen Walsh earns breakthrough swimming world title with second-fastest time in history
2025 World Swimming Championships
2025 World Swimming Championships Results
MLB: All Star-Futures Game
Top fantasy baseball prospects: JJ Wetherholt crushing Triple-A pitching, Robby Snelling impresses

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
Kitayama, Grillo on the rise in FedExCup rankings
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lauren Scruggs