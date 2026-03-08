 Skip navigation
Georgia Tech fires coach Damon Stoudamire after 12-game losing streak to end his third season

  
Published March 8, 2026 01:09 PM

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech fired coach Damon Stoudamire on Sunday, one day after the Yellow Jackets’ season ended with its 12th consecutive loss.

Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert announced the move after the Yellow Jackets finished 11-20 overall and 2-16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference following Saturday’s 79-76 loss at Clemson.

The Yellow Jackets finished last in the conference, failing to qualify for the ACC tournament as Stoudamire was unable to solve the late-season losing streak.

Stoudamire was fired after posting a 42-55 record in three seasons, including a 19-39 ACC mark.

“On behalf of Georgia Tech, I want to thank Damon for his commitment to the Institute, our men’s basketball program and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” Alpert said in a statement released by the school. “He is highly respected and admired throughout the Georgia Tech community and has been a strong representative of the Institute. We wish him the very best.

“Georgia Tech men’s basketball has a proud history and is an important part of our athletics department and community. We are committed to identifying an excellent basketball coach that will build a championship-level program, and fulfill our missions of academic excellence and preparing our student-athletes for life beyond basketball. Georgia Tech’s commitment to men’s basketball is unwavering, and we will invest the resources necessary to compete for championships at the highest levels.”

Assistant coach Greg Gary, a former coach at Mercer, will serve as interim head coach.

Stoudamire, a former NBA guard, was hired on March 14, 2023, only three days after Josh Pastner was fired.

Stoudamire’s only previous head coaching experience came at Pacific, a West Coast Conference school where he posted a 71-77 record over a five-year tenure. He never reached the postseason but was selected as the league’s coach of the year in 2020.

Before being hired by Georgia Tech, Stoudamire had been a Boston Celtics assistant since 2021.