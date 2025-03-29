 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Seoul
Alysa Liu is first U.S. woman to win figure skating world title in 19 years
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two
Lilia Vu leads with Nelly Korda among group two back at Ford Championship
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Seoul
Alysa Liu is first U.S. woman to win figure skating world title in 19 years
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two
Lilia Vu leads with Nelly Korda among group two back at Ford Championship
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Michigan State’s 2nd-half rally sends Spartans past Ole Miss 73-70 as Izzo wins again in Sweet 16

  
Published March 28, 2025 10:49 PM
Flagg could be a unique NBA draft prospect
March 28, 2025 02:22 PM
Dan Patrick sees shades of Kevin Durant in Cooper Flagg, but does drawing comparisons do a disservice to Duke's star?

ATLANTA (AP) — Jace Richardson scored 24 points and Michigan State surged past Mississippi in the second half for a 73-70 victory on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Ole Miss (24-12) was denied in its bid for its first Elite Eight appearance despite leading by 10 points in the first half and by nine in the second half.

Michigan State (30-6), the South Region’s No. 2 seed, rallied to keep alive coach Tom Izzo’s bid for his ninth Final Four and second national championship. The Spartans will play either No. 1 seed Auburn or rival Michigan on Sunday.

Izzo, in his 16th Sweet 16, earned his 59th NCAA Tournament win, breaking a tie with Jim Boeheim of Syracuse for fourth all-time.

A drive and short jumper by Jaden Akins gave Michigan State a 65-63 lead. Following two misses by Rebels guard Dre Davis, Izzo called timeout with 57 seconds remaining and then pumped his fist as he welcomed his players back to the bench.

Following the timeout, Carson Cooper’s layup stretched the lead to 67-63, the Spartans’ biggest lead of the game. A floater by Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla, who led the Rebels with 24 points, cut the lead to two.

Ole Miss was making only its second Sweet 16 appearance after losing to Arizona 66-56 and failing to advance to the 2001 Elite Eight.

The Spartans scored the final six points of the first half to trail 33-31 at the break.

Michigan State took its first lead of the game at 51-50 on two free throws by Cooper and stretched the advantage to 53-50 on Frankie Fidler’s layup.

Takeaways

Michigan State: Sophomore F Coen Carr, returning to his home state, scored 15 points in his first career start and won the opening tipoff. Carr is from Stockbridge, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. The 6-foot-6 Carr started ahead of 7-foot center Szymon Zapala, providing the Spartans more athleticism on the wing to match up with the Rebels.

Ole Miss: The Rebels relied on defense to take a 29-19 lead. Jaylen Murray’s steal set up Matthew Murrell’s 3-pointer. A blocked shot by Malik Dia led to a basket by Jaemyn Brakefield for the 10-point lead, and Izzo called a timeout.