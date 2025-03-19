 Skip navigation
All Scores

Navy basketball coach Ed DeChellis is retiring after 29 years as a collegiate head coach

  
Published March 19, 2025 06:09 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy men’s basketball coach Ed DeChellis is retiring after 29 years as a collegiate head coach.

DeChellis coached a school-record 426 games at Navy. The Midshipmen reached the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament this year before losing to American. DeChellis previously coached at Penn State and East Tennessee State. He was one of seven active head coaches to win at least 100 games at three different schools.

“It has been a great honor to serve at the Naval Academy and I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach so many exceptional young men,” DeChellis said. “I would like to thank (athletic director) Chet Gladchuk for giving me that opportunity 14 years ago and for his support and extraordinary leadership during my tenure. The Naval Academy represents a set of timeless values that form the bedrock of our nation. I am proud to have played a small role in advancing those values through sport.”

Associate head coach John Perry is becoming interim head coach while the school searches for a replacement for DeChellis.