MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech 78-70 after losing Flagg, Brown to injuries in ACC quarterfinals
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
Mets’ Jeff McNeil to open season on injured list with oblique strain
Tropicana Field
Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

nbc_imsa_sebringhistory_250313.jpg
Moments etched in Twelve Hours of Sebring history
nbc_roto_theilen_250313.jpg
Thielen remaining in nice spot with Panthers
nbc_roto_engram_250313.jpg
Engram could be No. 2 receiving option for Broncos

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shelstad scores 18 as No. 23 Oregon pulls away late to beat Indiana 72-59 in Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 13, 2025 04:47 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Jackson Shelstad had 18 points and TJ Bamba scored 17 to help No. 23 Oregon pull away late for a 72-59 victory over Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

The Ducks (24-8) head into Friday’s quarterfinal round against No. 7 Michigan State, the Big Ten regular-season champs, riding an eight-game winning streak.

Indiana (19-13) lost to Oregon for the second time in nine days and now must wait until Sunday to see if it makes the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

Malik Reneau scored 19 points to lead the Hoosiers, while Trey Galloway added 15 points and nine assists.

Oregon took control by scoring the final 10 points of the first half, giving it a 37-29 lead and sealed the victory with a late 9-0 run to take a 65-56 lead. Indiana couldn’t recover from either spurt.

Takeaways

Indiana: The Hoosiers may have done enough to make the tourney field. The question is whether they’ll avoid a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. They have no control over that now.

Oregon: The Ducks didn’t earn a lot of style points, but they did advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round — and in March, that’s all that matters.

Key moment

After the Hoosiers cut the deficit to 56-54 with 7:32 to play, Indiana was held scoreless for the next 5:28.

Key stat

Indiana was 5 of 10 at the free-throw line and Oregon made eight 3-pointers compared with only four for the Hoosiers.

Up next

Oregon will try to get even with the Spartans after losing 86-74 in East Lansing, Michigan, on Feb. 8.