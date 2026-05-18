Tennessee lands VCU big man Christian Fermin, adding size and defense via portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — VCU forward Christian Fermin has become the Volunteers’ eighth roster addition through the transfer portal, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced.

Fermin spent the past four years at VCU and joins Tennessee with one season of eligibility remaining. Barnes said the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward brings size and defense Tennessee wanted.

“Christian has shown the impact he can make as a shot blocker, but he also has a unique blend of skill and feel offensively,” Barnes said. “We are confident he will quickly adapt to our style of play at both ends of the floor.”

Fermin started 49 of his 90 games played at VCU, shooting 55.3% from the floor, and he averaged 4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game. He played just the first four games of the 2025-26 season.

Barnes has restocked his roster for his 12th season at Tennessee with four incoming recruits and Fermin joining portal additions Juke Harris, former VCU teammate Terrence Hill Jr., Tyler Lundblade, Miles Rubin, Dai Dai Ames, Jalen Haralson and Braedan Lue.

Tennessee has reached the Elite Eight the past three seasons, the latest a loss to eventual national champion Michigan.