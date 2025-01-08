 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

UCLA’s Mick Cronin calls his players ‘soft’ and ‘delusional’ after losing for 3rd time in 4 games

  
Published January 8, 2025 12:09 PM

LOS ANGELES — UCLA coach Mick Cronin ripped into his players following the 22nd-ranked Bruins’ third loss in four games, saying they don’t give enough effort and lack toughness.

UCLA, which won 10 of its first 11 games and started 2-0 in the Big Ten, has dropped two straight following a 94-75 home loss to No. 24 Michigan. The Bruins also lost 66-58 at Nebraska.

“I have to run onto the court to get guys to play hard,” Cronin said. “It’s crazy, and it’s every day. I’m tired of it. I have the most energy of anybody in practice every day. I’m upset with everybody in that locker room, my assistant coaches and my players.

“I don’t need to do anything else. I almost got 500 wins. I’m only 53. You’d think I’m coaching the Lakers. It’s a joke. It’s a joke. Yet I come in and I have more passion and energy and pride than everybody. And that’s the problem. That is the truth right now.”

Cronin said his team is “too soft to play hard enough” and that it shows up at crucial times.

“So what the truth of it has been, it’s really hard to coach people that are delusional,” he said. “The hungry dog gets the ball. We got guys who think they’re way better than they are. They’re nice kids. They’re completely delusional about who they are.”

Cronin said he hoped the Michigan loss was the “humble pie” his team needs and that his task will be to find players who will play hard for him and do what he tells them.

“But right now,” he said, “I’m searching deeply for some guys that will play hard enough to win a Big Ten game.”