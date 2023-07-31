MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog
Eric Samulski digs into baseball’s latest deals.
Major League Baseball’s trade deadline falls on TUESDAY, AUGUST 1ST AT 6 P.M. ET.
While a few trades were already completed last week (and we’ll mention those below), our live blog is set to take you through all of the deals made in the final 42 hours between Monday morning and the imaginary alarm that goes off to tell general managers that time is up and they need to put their phones down.
While this live blog will be focused primarily on completed trades and both their real-life and fantasy implication, we will be updating all of the news and rumors over on our Player News page, so make sure to keep that open in its own tab on your browser.
D.J. Short will also be hosting a live Q&A on Tuesday at Noon ET, so you can stream that on YouTube and ask any questions as moves are (hopefully) unfolding.
While it’s more confusing than ever to identify which teams are “buying” or “selling” at the deadline due to the expanded playoff format keeping so many teams in the hunt, the following is the most accurate list we can come up with of teams that are looking o acquire MLB-ready talent at the deadline, teams that are looking to trade it away, and a few teams that are looking to do both.
BUYERS
Los Angeles Dodgers
Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels
Atlanta Braves
San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks
Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins (maybe already done)
Baltimore Orioles (allegedly)
Cincinnati Reds (allegedly)
San Diego Padres (as of Monday morning)
Trade Deadline update:— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2023
A substantial number of teams remain involved in the market for starting pitching.
Sources say buyers include LAD, BAL, HOU, SFG, TBR, ARI, CIN, MIA, PHI, ATL.
This explains why sellers -- like the Tigers -- have maintained high prices. @MLBNetwork
SELLERS
Chicago White Sox
New York Mets
St. Louis Cardinals
Kansas City Royals
Colorado Rockies
Washington Nationals
Detroit Tigers
BUYING AND SELLING
Boston Red Sox
Seattle Mariners
Minnesota Twins
UNCLEAR
Tampa Bay Rays
Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Yankees
July 31
KC gets:
Taylor Hearn (RP)
ATL gets:
Nicky Lopez (INF)
LAA get:
Randal Grichuk (RF)
C.J. Cron (1B)
COL gets:
Jake Madden (RP)
Mason Albright (SP)
July 30
TEX gets:
Jordan Montgomery (SP)
Chris Stratton (RP)
STL gets:
John King (RP)
Thomas Saggese (SP)
Tekoah Roby (SP)
TOR gets:
Jordan Hicks (RP)
STL gets:
Adam Kloffenstein (P)
Sem Robberse (P)
July 29th
TEX gets:
Max Scherzer (SP)
NYM get:
Luisangel Acuna (SS) - MLB Pipeline #44 overall prospect
Infielder Luisangel Acuña, ranked as the #2 prospect in the @Mets system by MLB Pipeline and the #44 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, is expected to be assigned to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.— Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) July 31, 2023
Read more 🧵 pic.twitter.com/S7qTzKVvUd
July 28
CWS get:
Korey Lee (C)
HOU gets:
Kendall Graveman (RP)
CWS get:
Nick Nastrini (P)
Jordan Leasure (P)
Trayce Thompson (CF)
LAD get:
Lance Lynn (SP)
Joe Kelly (RP)
NYM get:
Ronald Hernandez (C)
Marco Vargas (MIF)
MIA gets:
David Robertson (RP)
July 27th
MIL gets:
Carlos Santana (1B)
PIT gets:
Jhonny Severino (SS)
Jhonny Severino will be the return for Carlos Santana.— Kody Duncan (@KodyDuncanPGH) July 27, 2023
He is just 18 years old but has 4HRs in 48 at bats this season with an OPs of .871 in rookie ball.
Definition of a lottery ticket
pic.twitter.com/bQArS9a2fy
LAD gets:
Amed Rosario (SS)
CLE gets:
Noah Syndergaard (SP)
CWS gets:
Ky Bush (SP)
Edgar Quero (C)
LAA gets:
Lucas Giolito (SP)
Reynaldo Lopez (RP)
July 26th
MIN gets:
Dylan Floro (RP)
MIA gets:
Jorge Lopez (RP)
July 25th
BOS gets:
Justin Hagenman (P)
Nick Robertson (P)
LAD gets:
Enrique Hernandez (SS)
July 24th
ATL gets:
Pierce Johnson (RP)
COL gets:
Victor Vodnik (RP)
Tanner Gordon (SP)