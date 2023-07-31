MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline falls on TUESDAY, AUGUST 1ST AT 6 P.M. ET.

While a few trades were already completed last week (and we’ll mention those below), our live blog is set to take you through all of the deals made in the final 42 hours between Monday morning and the imaginary alarm that goes off to tell general managers that time is up and they need to put their phones down.

While this live blog will be focused primarily on completed trades and both their real-life and fantasy implication, we will be updating all of the news and rumors over on our Player News page, so make sure to keep that open in its own tab on your browser.

D.J. Short will also be hosting a live Q&A on Tuesday at Noon ET, so you can stream that on YouTube and ask any questions as moves are (hopefully) unfolding.