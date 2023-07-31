MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog

Eric Samulski digs into baseball’s latest deals.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Max Scherzer

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 4, 2023.

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline falls on TUESDAY, AUGUST 1ST AT 6 P.M. ET.

While a few trades were already completed last week (and we’ll mention those below), our live blog is set to take you through all of the deals made in the final 42 hours between Monday morning and the imaginary alarm that goes off to tell general managers that time is up and they need to put their phones down.

While this live blog will be focused primarily on completed trades and both their real-life and fantasy implication, we will be updating all of the news and rumors over on our Player News page, so make sure to keep that open in its own tab on your browser.

D.J. Short will also be hosting a live Q&A on Tuesday at Noon ET, so you can stream that on YouTube and ask any questions as moves are (hopefully) unfolding.

Updates
Who are the Buyers and Sellers?
By
Eric Samulski
  

While it’s more confusing than ever to identify which teams are “buying” or “selling” at the deadline due to the expanded playoff format keeping so many teams in the hunt, the following is the most accurate list we can come up with of teams that are looking o acquire MLB-ready talent at the deadline, teams that are looking to trade it away, and a few teams that are looking to do both.

BUYERS
Los Angeles Dodgers
Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Angels
Atlanta Braves
San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins (maybe already done)
Baltimore Orioles (allegedly)
Cincinnati Reds (allegedly)
San Diego Padres (as of Monday morning)

SELLERS
Chicago White Sox
New York Mets
St. Louis Cardinals
Kansas City Royals
Colorado Rockies
Washington Nationals
Detroit Tigers

BUYING AND SELLING
Boston Red Sox
Seattle Mariners
Minnesota Twins

UNCLEAR
Tampa Bay Rays
Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Yankees

Trades Made Before Monday, July 31st
By
Eric Samulski
  

July 31

KC gets:
Taylor Hearn (RP)
ATL gets:
Nicky Lopez (INF)

LAA get:
Randal Grichuk (RF)
C.J. Cron (1B)
COL gets:
Jake Madden (RP)
Mason Albright (SP)

July 30

TEX gets:
Jordan Montgomery (SP)
Chris Stratton (RP)
STL gets:
John King (RP)
Thomas Saggese (SP)
Tekoah Roby (SP)

TOR gets:
Jordan Hicks (RP)
STL gets:
Adam Kloffenstein (P)
Sem Robberse (P)

July 29th

TEX gets:
Max Scherzer (SP)
NYM get:
Luisangel Acuna (SS) - MLB Pipeline #44 overall prospect

July 28

CWS get:
Korey Lee (C)
HOU gets:
Kendall Graveman (RP)

CWS get:
Nick Nastrini (P)
Jordan Leasure (P)
Trayce Thompson (CF)
LAD get:
Lance Lynn (SP)
Joe Kelly (RP)

NYM get:
Ronald Hernandez (C)
Marco Vargas (MIF)
MIA gets:
David Robertson (RP)

July 27th

MIL gets:
Carlos Santana (1B)
PIT gets:
Jhonny Severino (SS)

LAD gets:
Amed Rosario (SS)
CLE gets:
Noah Syndergaard (SP)

CWS gets:
Ky Bush (SP)
Edgar Quero (C)
LAA gets:
Lucas Giolito (SP)
Reynaldo Lopez (RP)

July 26th

MIN gets:
Dylan Floro (RP)
MIA gets:
Jorge Lopez (RP)

July 25th

BOS gets:
Justin Hagenman (P)
Nick Robertson (P)
LAD gets:
Enrique Hernandez (SS)

July 24th

ATL gets:
Pierce Johnson (RP)
COL gets:
Victor Vodnik (RP)
Tanner Gordon (SP)