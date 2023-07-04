2023 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters, Schedule, How to Watch and More

Major League Baseball brings star power to diamonds across the nation every night, but there’s only one week per year when we get to see all the league’s top players take the field at the same time.

The Midsummer Classic is nearly here, with fans making the final decision on which athletes will join baseball’s best for the 2023 All-Star Week. NBC Sports has everything you need to know for the week of excitement, from National League and American League rosters to the full schedule events, along with tune-in information for those airing on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The main event of All-Star Week, the MLB All-Star Game, is set for Tuesday, July 11.

But there’s plenty of action to keep you busy until the Midsummer Classic, with activities kicking off Friday, July 7 with the HBCU Swingman Classic.

Some of All-Star Week’s most popular events making a return in 2023 include the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. followed by the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, both streaming live on Peacock .

Where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Week?

All-Star Week will make its way to the Pacific Northwest for the third time this July, with T-Mobile Park hosting the All-Star Game and all other on-field events in Seattle, Washington.

The other times Seattle has been the home of All-Star Week includes 2001 at Safeco Field and 1979 at the Kingdome.

What is the 2023 All-Star Week Schedule?

*All times listed are in EST

Friday, July 7



HBCU Swingman Classic, 10:30 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday, July 8



SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, 7 p.m. on Peacock

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game following Futures Game on Peacock

Sunday, July 9



2023 MLB Draft Opening Night, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, July 10



T-Mobile Home Run Derby, 8 p.m. on ESPN

2023 MLB Draft Night Two, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, July 11



MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show, 2 p.m. on MLB Network

MLB All-Star Game, 8 p.m. on FOX

2023 MLB Draft Night Three, 7 p.m. on ESPN

What is the MLB All-Star Futures Game?

The MLB All-Star Futures Game features some of the league’s brightest rising stars, all on the field at the same time. Intriguing prospects from around the league are invited to take part in this game, which has been a staple of All-Star Week since 1999. This year’s ballgame can be seen on Peacock on July 8 at 7 p.m. EST.

This time around, Raul Ibañez and Harold Reynolds will serve as managers for the game. Ibañez, an MLB executive who spent 11 of his illustrious 20-year career with the Seattle Mariners, will manage the National League team. The American League will get the knowledge of MLB Network analyst and former Mariners second baseman in Reynolds, who played in Seattle for 10 of his 12 years in the pros.

Every year, an MVP is selected after the conclusion of the Futures Game. Some past Futures Game MVPs who have risen to MLB stardom include Nick Castellanos (2012), Joey Gallo (2014) and Kyle Schwarber (2015).

Some of the biggest names in this year’s lineup of prospects includes last year’s No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft, Jackson Holliday of the Orioles, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer and Giants left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison.

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star roster announced?

After two phases of voting from baseball fans, the MLB announced the 2023 All-Star Game starting rosters on June 29. While Ronald Acuña Jr. and Shohei Ohtani garnered the highest number of votes and were granted automatic spots after phase one, the rest of the superstars headed to Seattle remained to be determined.

We now know which starters will be joining Acuña and Ohtani for a star-studded ballgame. See below for the full list of starters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, with full rosters being announced on July 2.

Who is on the 2023 MLB All-Star roster?

With two phases of voting from baseball fans complete, the MLB announced the 2023 All-Star Game rosters. See below for the full list of starters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, with the Texas Rangers leading all teams with four starting position players.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

C: Jonah Heim (TEX)

1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Josh Jung (TEX)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

PITCHERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Félix Bautista ^, BAL (1st All-Star selection)

Yennier Cano ^, BAL (1st)

Luis Castillo *, SEA (3rd)

Emmanuel Clase ^, CLE (2nd)

Gerrit Cole ^, NYY (6th)

Nathan Eovaldi ^, TEX (2nd)

Kevin Gausman *, TOR (2nd)

Sonny Gray ^, MIN (3rd)

Kenley Jansen *, BOS (4th)

Michael Lorenzen *, DET (1st)

Shane McClanahan ^, TB (2nd)

Shohei Ohtani ^, LAA (3rd)

Framber Valdez *, HOU (2nd)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Alexis Díaz ^, CIN (1st)

Camilo Doval ^, SF (1st)

Bryce Elder ^, ATL (1st)

Zac Gallen ^, AZ (1st)

Josiah Gray *, WSH (1st)

Josh Hader ^, SD (5th)

Mitch Keller *, PIT (1st)

Clayton Kershaw ^, LAD (10th)

Justin Steele *, CHC (1st)

Spencer Strider ^, ATL (1st)

Marcus Stroman ^, CHC (2nd)

Devin Williams *, MIL (2nd)

For a full list of All-Star reserves, click here.

What is the Celebrity All-Star Game?

The biggest names in sports, music, screen and more will convene for the annual MLB Celebrity All-Star game, streaming on Peacock following the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The ballgame filled to the brim with superstars is one of the most beloved events of All-Star Weekend. Last year’s show brought sensational celebrities to the plate like Quavo, Bad Bunny, Rob Lowe and The Miz.

See below for the roster of participants that will be making their way to the Pacific Northwest for the 2023 Celebrity All-Star Game (full roster will be revealed in early July):

