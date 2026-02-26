Quite a dinger for Giants newcomer Harrison Bader, leaving an dent on a food truck

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA: National Office
NCAA football oversight committee proposes stiff penalties for violations of transfer portal window
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Six straight birdies lift Austin Smotherman into early Cognizant Classic lead at PGA National
Syndication: The Enquirer
Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul struggles in first round of LPGA Singapore led by American Auston Kim

Top Clips

machado_260226.jpg
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options
nbc_roto_reedsheppard_260226.jpg
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
nbc_smx_smwarlington_260226.jpg
Stewart’s top moments from Arlington Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA: National Office
NCAA football oversight committee proposes stiff penalties for violations of transfer portal window
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Six straight birdies lift Austin Smotherman into early Cognizant Classic lead at PGA National
Syndication: The Enquirer
Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul struggles in first round of LPGA Singapore led by American Auston Kim

Top Clips

machado_260226.jpg
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options
nbc_roto_reedsheppard_260226.jpg
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
nbc_smx_smwarlington_260226.jpg
Stewart’s top moments from Arlington Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Quite a dinger for Giants newcomer Harrison Bader, leaving an dent on a food truck

  
Published February 26, 2026 03:25 PM

PHOENIX — That was quite a dinger for Harrison Bader, who left a mark with his first home run for the San Francisco Giants this spring training.

Bader’s 408-foot homer to left field in the Giants’ 13-12 loss against Milwaukee on Wednesday put a visible dent near the top on the side of a food truck. After exiting the game, the center fielder visited that concession area, met the truck’s owner and instead of partaking in an acai bowl added his autograph just below where the ball hit on the fly.

After climbing up, Bader signed his name along with his number and added: “Sorry.”

“It’s just a random, funny thing,” Bader told reporters.

Bader, who is set to play for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, joined the Giants last month after agreeing to a two-year, $20.5 million contract.

The 31-year-old, a Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, batted .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .796 OPS in 146 games with Minnesota and Philadelphia last season — setting career highs in all those categories.