AL East-leading Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of sprained left knee

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left knee, retroactive to Sept. 7.

Toronto recalled outfielder Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette leads the majors with 181 hits and 44 doubles, and ranks third with a .311 average. The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader has 18 homers and leads Toronto with 93 RBIs in 139 games.

Bichette was injured in the sixth inning of a 3-1 loss at Yankee Stadium when he collided with catcher Austin Wells and was tagged out at home plate. Bichette hobbled off the field with the assistance of a trainer after colliding with Wells’ shin guard.

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger made a 95.3 mph, one-hop throw from right field to retire Bichette, who was trying to score on a single by Nathan Lukes. It was the final play before rain delayed the game for nearly two hours.

Bichette had X-rays during the delay and returned to strike out in his final at-bat. He did not play in the series finale.

The Blue Jays lead the AL East by two games over the New York Yankees with 19 games remaining, starting with a home game against Houston.