AL East-leading Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of sprained left knee

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day
Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Giants at Cowboys 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Ryan Staub
Colorado QB Ryan Staub takes majority of reps in practice, Deion Sanders declines to name starter

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day
Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Giants at Cowboys 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Ryan Staub
Colorado QB Ryan Staub takes majority of reps in practice, Deion Sanders declines to name starter

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

AL East-leading Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of sprained left knee

  
Published September 9, 2025 04:50 PM

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left knee, retroactive to Sept. 7.

Toronto recalled outfielder Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette leads the majors with 181 hits and 44 doubles, and ranks third with a .311 average. The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader has 18 homers and leads Toronto with 93 RBIs in 139 games.

Bichette was injured in the sixth inning of a 3-1 loss at Yankee Stadium when he collided with catcher Austin Wells and was tagged out at home plate. Bichette hobbled off the field with the assistance of a trainer after colliding with Wells’ shin guard.

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger made a 95.3 mph, one-hop throw from right field to retire Bichette, who was trying to score on a single by Nathan Lukes. It was the final play before rain delayed the game for nearly two hours.

Bichette had X-rays during the delay and returned to strike out in his final at-bat. He did not play in the series finale.

The Blue Jays lead the AL East by two games over the New York Yankees with 19 games remaining, starting with a home game against Houston.