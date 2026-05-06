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Astros’ Carlos Correa faces season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle

  
Published May 6, 2026 12:20 PM
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May 6, 2026 10:53 AM
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HOUSTON — Houston’s Carlos Correa has a torn tendon in his left ankle that will require season-ending surgery, the star infielder said.

Correa was injured while taking swings in the batting cage before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I was hitting in the cage, normal day, feeling great,” he said. “I went through my whole routine, took a swing and just felt a pop. It just completely snapped on me and then I fell to the ground and couldn’t put weight on it.”

Correa was on crutches and in a walking boot at the ballpark after seeing a foot specialist. He said he would seek some other opinions before scheduling the surgery.

Correa, 31, said the injury was a “complete tear” and his recovery is expected to take six to eight months.

It’s yet another blow to an Astros team that has dealt with scores of injuries this season, including an oblique injury to Yainer Diaz that landed the catcher on the injured list.

Correa, who is back with the Astros after last summer’s blockbuster trade from the Twins, played third base for Houston last season with Jeremy Peña at shortstop. But Correa has been playing shortstop recently with Peña out with a hamstring injury.

Correa is batting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.