 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v Northwestern
How to watch Oregon vs UCLA women’s volleyball: live stream info, schedule, rosters, and more
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
NFL Week 13 Optimal Flex Plays: DJ Moore has been brought back to life in new Bears offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Irving bucks White off RB1 spot in Tampa

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_241127.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers plummet in Week 13
nbc_pft_jerryonmccarthy_241127.jpg
Is Jones leaning into the McCarthy uncertainty?
nbc_pft_superbowlfavorites_241127.jpg
Identifying legitimate Super Bowl LIX contenders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v Northwestern
How to watch Oregon vs UCLA women’s volleyball: live stream info, schedule, rosters, and more
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
NFL Week 13 Optimal Flex Plays: DJ Moore has been brought back to life in new Bears offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Irving bucks White off RB1 spot in Tampa

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_241127.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers plummet in Week 13
nbc_pft_jerryonmccarthy_241127.jpg
Is Jones leaning into the McCarthy uncertainty?
nbc_pft_superbowlfavorites_241127.jpg
Identifying legitimate Super Bowl LIX contenders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blake Snell, Dodgers reportedly reach agreement on five-year, $182M contract

  
Published November 26, 2024 11:41 PM

Blake Snell has agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke the news personally by posting a photo of himself on social media in a Dodgers uniform — No. 7.

Snell would join Shohei Ohtani in a star-studded rotation, giving the Dodgers the first mega deal of this offseason following Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million contract last winter.

Snell opted out of his contract with San Francisco to become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason after injuries hindered his lone year with the Giants.