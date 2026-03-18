Blue Jays’ Jose Berrios will miss start of season due to stress fracture in his elbow

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos won’t be ready for the start of the season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Berríos had met with Dr. Keith Meister regarding what the Blue Jays were describing as inflammation in his elbow. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters about Berríos’ diagnosis.

Berríos, 31, went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 appearances for the Blue Jays last season. He ended the season on the injured list and didn’t pitch in the postseason as the Blue Jays made their World Series run.