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South Dakota State v Connecticut
What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA women’s tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship - Houston vs Arizona
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of the First Round in the West Region - BYU on Upset Alert
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Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Injury Report: Giannis, Anthony Edwards among the sidelined stars

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Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
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Hawaii can rely on discipline, defense vs Arkansas
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No one has had an answer for Arkansas’ Acuff Jr.

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Blue Jays’ Jose Berrios will miss start of season due to stress fracture in his elbow

  
Published March 18, 2026 12:46 PM
Samson discusses attending World Baseball Classic
March 17, 2026 04:03 PM
Former Marlins president David Samson discusses his experience attending the World Baseball Classic in Miami, previewing the final and detailing why he is "beaming" with pride watching baseball fans pack LoanDepot Park.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos won’t be ready for the start of the season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Berríos had met with Dr. Keith Meister regarding what the Blue Jays were describing as inflammation in his elbow. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters about Berríos’ diagnosis.

Berríos, 31, went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 31 appearances for the Blue Jays last season. He ended the season on the injured list and didn’t pitch in the postseason as the Blue Jays made their World Series run.