 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Judge denies preliminary injunction for 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports
Bethpage Black - General Views
European Ryder Cup team plans Bethpage scouting trip
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
Caitlin Clark improving but still not cleared for contact drills

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_underwood_250903.jpg
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Judge denies preliminary injunction for 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports
Bethpage Black - General Views
European Ryder Cup team plans Bethpage scouting trip
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
Caitlin Clark improving but still not cleared for contact drills

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_underwood_250903.jpg
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Boston’s Roman Anthony is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an oblique injury

  
Published September 3, 2025 07:09 PM
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
September 3, 2025 02:51 PM
James Schiano analyzes the fantasy impact of young star Roman Anthony suffering an oblique injury, explaining how this will hurt the Red Sox and sharing why Jhostynxon Garcia will need to step up in Anthony's absence.

BOSTON — Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

The 21-year-old Anthony departed Tuesday’s 11-7 victory over Cleveland after striking out in the fourth inning. An MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

There is no timetable for Anthony’s return, but manager Alex Cora said players are typically sidelined for four to six weeks with this kind of oblique issue.

Entering Wednesday’s action, Boston was 2 1/2 games back of AL East-leading Toronto. It also was in position for the second AL wild card.

“We keep going,” Cora said of how his team will deal with the loss of Anthony. “At one point, he’s going to be part of it, so just got to be patient, keep pitching, keep putting good at-bats, keep playing.

“I told him to envision (American League Championship Series) first at-bat. Put that goal in your mind and hopefully it happens.”

Anthony missed two games last month with mid-back tightness, but the outfielder said Tuesday night that this injury felt worse.

The Red Sox also recalled infielder-outfielder Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester before Wednesday night’s game against the Guardians.

Anthony, one of baseball’s top prospects, made his major league debut on June 9. He is batting .292 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 71 games with the Red Sox.

Anthony, a second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, signed a $130 million, eight-year contract on Aug. 6.