 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Purdue v Notre Dame
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Second Round
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA
NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska
No. 21 Michigan uses three long touchdown runs to beat Nebraska 30-27

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Purdue v Notre Dame
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Second Round
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA
NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska
No. 21 Michigan uses three long touchdown runs to beat Nebraska 30-27

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners

  
Published September 20, 2025 09:38 PM

HOUSTON — Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hit his 57th home run of the season Saturday night against the Houston Astros to pass Ken Griffey Jr. for the single-season franchise record.

The Mariners led 2-0 in the third inning when Raleigh smacked a 95.5 mph sinker from lefty Framber Valdez into the bullpen in right-center field to make it 3-0 and pass the mark Griffey reached in both 1997 and 1998.

Raleigh lifted his right arm in celebration as he rounded second base and raised the trident the Mariners use for their home run celebration skyward after J.P. Crawford handed it to him just before he entered the dugout.

Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs, has already surpassed Mickey Mantle’s MLB record for home runs by a switch-hitter of 54 that had stood since 1961. He’s also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 Salvador Perez hit in 2021.