NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB, sportsbooks cap bets on individual pitches in response to pitch rigging scandal
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner opens ATP Finals title defense by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
briancoachgiants.jpg
How does Daboll's firing affect Giants in fantasy?
nbc_roto_henderson_251110.jpg
RB Henderson finally breaks out against Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cleveland ‘s Luis Ortiz to appear in court over allegations he took bribes to rig pitches

  
Published November 10, 2025 05:10 PM

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is due in court on charges accusing him and teammate Emmanuel Clase of taking bribes to help bettors in their native Dominican Republic win prop bets placed on pitches they threw.

According to the indictment against the two, the highly paid hurlers took several thousand dollars in payoffs to help two unnamed gamblers in their home country win at least $460,000 on bets placed on the speed and outcome of certain pitches, including some that landed in the dirt.

Clase, who was the Guardians’ closer, and Ortiz, a starter, have been on nondisciplinary paid leave since July, when MLB started investigating what it said was unusually high in-game betting activity when the two pitched. Some of the games in question were in April, May and June.

Ortiz, 26, was arrested by the FBI at Boston Logan International Airport. He is expected to appear in federal court in Boston. Clase, 27, is believed to be outside the U.S., according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.

Ortiz and Clase “betrayed America’s pastime,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said. “Integrity, honesty and fair play are part of the DNA of professional sports. When corruption infiltrates the sport, it brings disgrace not only to the participants but damages the public trust in an institution that is vital and dear to all of us.”