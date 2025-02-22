 Skip navigation
Eddie Fisher, All-Star reliever with Chicago White Sox in 1965, dies at age 88

  
Published February 22, 2025 01:12 PM

ALTUS, Okla. — Eddie Fisher, the right-hander whose 15-year major league career included an All-Star selection for the Chicago White Sox and a World Series title with Baltimore, has died. He was 88.

The Lowell-Tims Funeral Home & Crematory in Altus says Fisher died Monday after a brief illness.

Born July 16, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Fisher made his big league debut in 1959 for the San Francisco Giants. He later played for the White Sox and Orioles, as well as Cleveland, California and St. Louis.

Primarily a reliever over the course of his career, Fisher was an All-Star in 1965, when he went 15-7 with a 2.40 ERA and made what was then an American League record of 82 appearances. He was with the Orioles the following year when they won the World Series.