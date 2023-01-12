 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Eric Hinske joins Mets as assistant hitting coach

  
Published January 12, 2023 11:02 AM
Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 08: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors puts up a shot in front of John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on January 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Eric Hinske is joining the New York Mets as assistant hitting coach in manager Buck Showalter’s staff, Eric Chavez is switching to bench coach, and Dom Chiiti is becoming bullpen coach.

Glenn Sherlock is moving from bench coach to catching and strategy coach, and Jeremy Barnes from assistant hitting coach to hitting coach, the team said.

Hinske, a 12-year big league veteran, was hitting coach of the 2018 Los Angeles Angels, when Billy Eppler was general manager. Eppler became the Mets GM in November 2021.

Hinske was first base coach of the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and assistant hitting coach from 2015-17 and was Arizona’s assistant hitting coach from 2019-21.

Chiti worked with Showalter in Baltimore and Texas. He spent the past two seasons as the Angels’ bullpen coach.

Chavez joined the Mets as hitting coach before last season.

Showalter’s coaches include Jeremy Hefner (pitching), Jeremy Barnes (hitting), Joey Cora (infield and third base), Wayne Kirby (outfield and first base) and Danny Barnes (assistant major league coach).