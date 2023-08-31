Guardians claim former Angels pitchers Giolito, López and Moore off waivers, sources tells AP

CLEVELAND — Still in the AL Central race, the Cleveland Guardians claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, two people familiar with the roster moves told The Associated Press.

The Guardians made the claims to help get them through the remainder of this season and perhaps for the future, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the acquisitions.

Cleveland has remained in contention - currently five games back of first-place Minnesota - despite a rash of injuries to its starting rotation. The Guardians have had to rely on rookies Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen to keep them within striking distance of the Twins.

Giolito, López and Moore were waived earlier this week along with

three others by the Angels, who have had another disappointing season. All three would be eligible for the postseason roster if Cleveland qualifies.

Los Angeles is 64-70 and 12 1/2 games behind Seattle in the AL West with just 28 games left.