Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist

  
Published July 23, 2025 04:47 PM

CLEVELAND — Outfielder Chase DeLauter, widely considered one of the top prospects in the Cleveland Guardians organization, had surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist.

DeLauter is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, which means he could be back for the last week or two of the season. He was examined on Tuesday by wrist/hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham at Jefferson Orthopedics in Philadelphia. An MRI and clinical exam confirmed a hook of the hamate fracture and surgery was recommended.

DeLauter has not played since July 12. He was batting .278 with eight doubles, five homers and 21 RBIs in 34 games at Triple-A Columbus.

The 2022 first-round draft pick reached base in all 34 games he played for the Clippers, which led to some wondering when he might be called up. But DeLauter has struggled to stay on the field. He had three stints on the injured list last year and missed the first couple months of this season because of a sports hernia injury he suffered in spring training.