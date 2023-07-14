How to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB schedule

With the All-Star Break officially over, the ever-important second half of the MLB season begins. The San Francisco Giants will be making a trip to PNC Park this weekend for a National League showdown with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and NBC and Peacock have you covered with exclusive coverage of Sunday’s series finale on Sunday, July 16.

In the case of the Giants, every game carries weight for a team just a few games out of first place in the NL West. With bright young talent like Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos bringing consistent production to the lineup, San Francisco is hoping to set the tone to get in position for an eventual postseason push.

Pittsburgh, currently sitting at fourth in the NL Central, had an eventful All-Star Break, securing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. When it comes to their current lineup, however, the Pirates are seeking consistency on the diamond after an up-and-down first half of the season.

The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click here for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke, who will be joined by analysts Hunter Pence and Bob Walk.

How to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates:

Date: Sunday, July 16

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times listed are in EST

Chicago White Sox vs Atlanta Braves - 1:35 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles - 1:35 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies - 1:35 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Toronto Blue Jays - 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds - 1:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets - 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Kansas City Royals - 2:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals - 2:15 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs Chicago Cubs - 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians vs Texas Rangers - 2:35 p.m.

New York Yankees vs Colorado Rockies - 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs Oakland Athletics - 4:07 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners - 4:10 p.m.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels - 7:10 p.m.

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

