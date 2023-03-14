 Skip navigation
Keibert Ruiz $50M deal with Nationals could be worth $76M over 10 years

  
Published March 14, 2023 09:40 AM
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals Workouts

Feb 18, 2023; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) watches pitchers warm up during spring training workouts at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Catcher Keibert Ruiz gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of his eight-year, $50 million contract with the Washington Nationals, a deal that could be worth $76 million over 10 seasons if the team exercises a pair of options.

The 24-year-old gets $1 million this year and $6 million next year as part of the contract. He gets $5 million annually from 2025-27, $7 million in 2029 and $9 million in both 2029 and 2030.

Washington’s options are for $12 million in 2031 and $14 million in 2032, with no buyouts.

Ruiz was among four players traded by the Dodgers to Washington in July 2021 for pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. Ruiz hit .251 last year with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

He has played in parts of three seasons and likely would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2024 season.