 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philip Tomasino
Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in exchange for a 2027 draft pick
Robinson Chirinos
Robinson Chirinos replaces Fredi González as Baltimore Orioles bench coach
Pyotr Kochetkov
Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after on-ice collision

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philip Tomasino
Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in exchange for a 2027 draft pick
Robinson Chirinos
Robinson Chirinos replaces Fredi González as Baltimore Orioles bench coach
Pyotr Kochetkov
Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after on-ice collision

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Kyle Farmer guaranteed $3.25 million in 1-year deal with Colorado Rockies

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:44 PM
Kyle Farmer

Sep 28, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Kyle Farmer (12) throws to first during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Bruce Kluckhohn/Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

DENVER — Infielder Kyle Farmer is guaranteed $3.25 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn $1.25 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances next season.

Farmer gets a $2.5 million salary next season as part of the deal. It includes a $4 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

He would get $125,000 each for 200 and 350 plate appearances, $150,000 apiece for 400 and 450, $200,000 for 500 and $500,000 for 550. Farmer can earn the bonuses in 2025 only.

Colorado announced the agreement one day after failing to offer a 2025 contract to Brendan Rodgers, making the former first-round pick a free agent.

Farmer hit .214 with five homers and 25 RBIs over 107 games last season with Minnesota. The 34-year-old has a .250 average with 55 homers and 254 RBIs in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18), Cincinnati (2019-22) and the Twins.

The 34-year-old was an eighth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2013 out of the University of Georgia. He made his debut on July 30, 2017, going 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs against San Francisco.