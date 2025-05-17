 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. returns to mound after online threats that followed his previous start
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper reaches 1,000 RBIs in the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the Pirates
MLB: Athletics at San Francisco Giants
Flores hits three home runs, drives in eight runs to back Webb as Giants thump A’s 9-1

Top Clips

nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
nbc_horse_reteasemiddle_25017.jpg
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz
nbc_horse_trainermini_250517.jpg
Horse trainers weigh in on Triple Crown schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Last-place Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after falling 13 games under .500

  
Published May 17, 2025 12:25 PM

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday after a dismal start to the season by a team coming off two consecutive playoff appearances.

The Orioles are 15-28 and in last place in the AL East following a loss to Washington on Friday night. Hyde guided the team through an extensive rebuild and won manager of the year honors in 2023, but Baltimore’s performance slipped noticeably during the second half of last year, and the Orioles have put themselves in a significant hole so far in 2025.

“As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. “Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future. I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication and passion all these years, and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East championship.”

Third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve as interim manager. The Orioles also fired major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins.