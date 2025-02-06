Los Angeles Angels extend their lease at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium through 2032

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have extended their lease at Angel Stadium through 2032.

The team and the city of Anaheim, which owns the stadium, announced the decision Wednesday to extend the Angels’ stay at the ballpark they have called home since 1966.

The team’s current lease runs through 2029, but includes three three-year extensions that will keep the Halos in the stadium through 2038 if exercised.

“We are excited to announce that we have extended our lease securing the Big A as the home of Angels Baseball into the next decade,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said. “As we prepare for our 60th season in Anaheim, we wanted our fans and community partners to know that Angels Baseball and its foundation remain committed to being an active part of this city and region.”

Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest stadium currently in use in the majors. Just like the older Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium, the Angels’ Orange County home has undergone extensive renovations in the decades since its opening.

The Angels and the city share revenue from ticket sales, parking and other events held at the ballpark, which was known as Anaheim Stadium for its first 32 years of existence.

Angels owner Arte Moreno has spoken for years of his desire to buy Angel Stadium and the surrounding land, likely building a new stadium and developing the parking lots. The city approved a $320 million sale to Moreno in 2020, but the deal collapsed in 2022 amid a corruption investigation of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, who resigned.

Just across Katella Avenue from Angel Stadium, Anaheim Ducks owner Henry Samueli is well into construction on OCVibe, a 100-acre entertainment district with extensive commercial and residential development. The reported $4 billion project will soon surround the NHL team’s Honda Center, which is also owned by the city.

While the Angels’ long-term future is still theoretically up in the air, the current extension acknowledges the obvious unlikelihood of Moreno building another stadium within the next four years.

“The extension is not the result of any long-term discussions between the team and the city, and there are no long-term lease or other talks underway,” the city said in a statement.