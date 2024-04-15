 Skip navigation
Mariners call up 21-year-old prospect Jonatan Clase in hopes of sparking an underperforming offense

  
Published April 15, 2024 07:28 PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners called up top prospect Jonatan Clase on Monday, looking to help spark an offense that has underperformed in the first 2 1/2 weeks of the season.

Clase was in the lineup batting eighth and playing left field in Monday’s series opener against Cincinnati. He said it was surreal seeing a locker waiting for him in the Seattle clubhouse.

“That was crazy to see my name,” Clase said.

Clase, a 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder, was hitting .311 with four doubles, two triple and two homers in 12 games with Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season. He spent last season split between Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. He appeared in 15 spring training games with the Mariners, who so far are batting .204 in the regular season and have an .590 OPS.

Clase is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in Seattle’s organization.

“He’s an interesting player,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He has a great tool set. He can really run; he’s a switch hitter. He’s really worked to get his body in the shape he’s gotten in.”

He takes the roster spot of outfielder Dominic Canzone, who landed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder suffered after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. There’s no timeline on his recovery, Servais said Monday, but Canzone will be out for at least a few weeks.