Mets’ Jeff McNeil to open season on injured list with oblique strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Thorns FC v Kansas City Current
The growth of women’s sports is spurring a building boom
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech 78-70 after losing Flagg, Brown to injuries in ACC quarterfinals
Tropicana Field
Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_louisvsdavidson_250313.jpg
Highlights: Saint Louis holds off Davidson
nbc_roto_sanchezv2_250313.jpg
Phillies LHP Sanchez in line for ‘breakout’ season
nbc_imsa_sebringhistory_250313.jpg
Moments etched in Twelve Hours of Sebring history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Thorns FC v Kansas City Current
The growth of women’s sports is spurring a building boom
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech 78-70 after losing Flagg, Brown to injuries in ACC quarterfinals
Tropicana Field
Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_louisvsdavidson_250313.jpg
Highlights: Saint Louis holds off Davidson
nbc_roto_sanchezv2_250313.jpg
Phillies LHP Sanchez in line for ‘breakout’ season
nbc_imsa_sebringhistory_250313.jpg
Moments etched in Twelve Hours of Sebring history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mets’ Jeff McNeil to open season on injured list with oblique strain

  
Published March 13, 2025 04:52 PM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets All-Star infielder Jeff McNeil will open the season on the injured list because of a strained right oblique.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that the 2022 big league batting champion has a low grade strain. McNeil won’t participate in baseball activities for a week to 10 days and likely will be sidelined for three to four weeks.

“It’s low-grade, he felt it after playing a couple of days ago,” Mendoza said. “He came in sore, we gave him 24 hours and yesterday same thing so we decided to have imaging and it shows that strain.”

The 32-year-old McNeil hit .238 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs last year. His right wrist was broken on Sept. 6 when hit by a pitch from Cincinnati’s Brandon Williamson, and McNeil returned for the NL Championship Series.

McNeil played the majority of the season at second base, but also spent time in both corner outfield positions.

New York has had a series of injuries during spring training.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez broke his left hand during batting practice on Saturday and is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Left-hander Sean Manaea (oblique), right-hander Frankie Montas (lat) and infielder Nick Madrigal (fractured shoulder) also will miss the start of the season. Madrigal could be out all year.