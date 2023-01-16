 Skip navigation
Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M

  
Published January 16, 2023
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game One

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: The San Diego Padres logo is seen in the outfield prior to game one of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on October 18, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Getty Images

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period.

Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of Jose Salas, one of the top prospects in the Miami Marlins system.

The Salas brothers have a long pedigree. Their father, Jose Antonio, played in the Atlanta Braves` organization; their uncle, Jose Gregorio, played in the Toronto Blue Jays` system; and their grandfather, Jose Gregorio, played in the Houston Astros’ and Kansas City Royals’ systems.

According to scouting reports, Salas has raw power at the plate and strong defensive skills.

Also Sunday, the Washington Nationals signed outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of Padres right fielder Juan Soto. The Nationals traded Juan Soto to the Padres in a blockbuster deal on Aug. 2.

The Texas Rangers signed outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and younger brother of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.