Phillies vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

It’s Saturday, August 24, and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-54) are in Kansas City for Game 2 of their weekend series against the Royals (72-56) at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals took the opener by the score of 7-4. Salvador Perez and Hunter Renfroe each went deep for KC and Michael Wacha won his 11th game of the season.

The Phillies control of the National League East is becoming a bit wobbly as they have seen their lead shrink to 5 games over the Braves after losing their last 2 and 4 of their last 5.

The Royals have been playing well since the All-Star Break (19-11) and have surged to within 1 game of the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Royals live today

● Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Kauffman Stadium

● City: Kansas City, MO

● TV/Streaming: NBCSP, BSKC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Phillies vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -125, Royals +105

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+135), Royals +1.5 (-160)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Royals

● The Phillies have lost 4 of their last 5 games. They are 5-5 in their last 10. Philadelphia is 32-31 away from Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +97.

● The Royals are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are now 41-26 at Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City has an overall run differential of +113.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 24): Ranger Suarez vs. Brady Singer

○ Phillies: Suarez (10-5, 2.87 ERA) has allowed 38 earned runs and 100 hits while striking out 116 over 119.1 innings

○ Royals: Singer (9-8, 3.18 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 132 hits while striking out 136 over 141.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Royals on August 24, 2024

● Garret Hampson is 3-9 (.333) in his career against Ranger Suarez

● The Phillies are 0-5 on the Run Line and 2-3 to the OVER in their last 5 games

● The Royals are 7-1 on the Run Line and 3-4-1 to the OVER in their last 8 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Phillies vs. Royals game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Braves game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Royals on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total under 9 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



