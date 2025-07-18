 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: BetRivers 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at Dover
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Giants managing general partner, longtime lead Microsoft attorney Bill Neukom dies at 83
PGA: John Deere Classic - First Round
Ben Martin’s 16 points in modified Stableford leads Barracuda Championship

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_bets_v2_250717.jpg
Sexton a worthy bet against Jett at Washougal
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: BetRivers 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at Dover
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Giants managing general partner, longtime lead Microsoft attorney Bill Neukom dies at 83
PGA: John Deere Classic - First Round
Ben Martin’s 16 points in modified Stableford leads Barracuda Championship

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_bets_v2_250717.jpg
Sexton a worthy bet against Jett at Washougal
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rangers acquire José Ruiz and cash from the Braves for Dane Dunning in swap of right-handers

  
Published July 18, 2025 06:02 AM
Eovaldi's evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
July 17, 2025 03:24 PM
Eric Samulski examines Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi's stellar performance so far this year and how a potential move at the trade deadline could be beneficial for his fantasy managers.

ARLINGTON, Texax — The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander José Ruiz and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday for right-hander Dane Dunning.

The 30-year-old Ruiz has split the season between Philadelphia and Atlanta and both teams’ Triple-A affiliates. He will report to Triple-A Round Rock.

Ruiz made 16 relief appearances for Philadelphia before being designated for assignment June 1 and claimed off waivers by the Braves on June 7. He pitched in two games for Atlanta, and is 1-0 with an 8.82 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings in the 18 combined games.

The Venezuelan is 11-9 with a save and a 4.62 ERA in 282 career games in nine seasons with San Diego, the Chicago White Sox, Arizona, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

The 30-year-old Dunning had a 3.38 ERA in 10 2/3 innings without a decision in five games this season for Texas. After being acquired from the White Sox in December 2020, he was 26-32 with a 4.36 ERA in 122 games for Texas.