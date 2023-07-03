 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers mulling what to do with ace Clayton Kershaw’s sore shoulder
AUTO: JUL 02 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
NASCAR winners and losers at Chicago Street Race
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Pickups of the Day: Skubal’s Return Supplies Fireworks
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers mulling what to do with ace Clayton Kershaw’s sore shoulder
AUTO: JUL 02 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
NASCAR winners and losers at Chicago Street Race
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Pickups of the Day: Skubal’s Return Supplies Fireworks
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock leaves after 1 inning with tight right elbow

Published July 3, 2023 09:39 AM
Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock left Sunday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays with tightness in his right elbow.

Whitlock came in with a 4-3 record and a 5.15 ERA in nine starts. He missed 27 games earlier this season because of right elbow ulnar neuritis, a nerve inflammation that causes numbness in the hand.

Whitlock also missed 10 games at the start of the season while recovering from right hip surgery.

Left-hander Brennan Bernardino took over for Whitlock, who allowed a two-out solo home run to Toronto designator Brandon Belt in his lone inning of work.

A three-year veteran, all with Boston, Whitlock began the day 16-9 with a 3.34 ERA in 86 career games. He made 46 relief appearances as a rookie in 2021, then started nine times in 31 appearances last season.