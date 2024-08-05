Red Sox vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5

It’s Monday, August 5, and the Boston Red Sox (59-51) continue their tour of the Midwest as they open a series today in Kansas City against the Royals (63-50).

Each team sits in third in their respective divisions: the Red Sox in the AL East and the Royals in the AL Central. Kansas City currently owns a Wild Card spot with Boston currently sitting 2½ games out of the playoffs.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Royals live today

● Date: Monday, August 5, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Kauffman Stadium

● City: Kansas City, MO

● TV/Streaming: NESN, BSKC

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +115, Royals -135

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-185), Royals -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 10 runs

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Royals

● Rafael Devers has hit in 11 straight games for the Red Sox (21-46). The Red Sox are 5-5 in their last 10. Boston is 32-23 on the road this season with an overall run differential of +33.

● Bobby Witt, Jr. has at least one hit in 15 of the Royals’ last 16 games. Kansas City is 7-3 in their last 10. They are now 36-22 at home with a run differential of +95.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Kansas City

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 5): James Paxton vs. Brady Singer

○ Red Sox: Paxton (8-3, 4.52 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 88 hits while striking out 69 over 93.2 innings

○ Royals: Singer (8-6, 2.88 ERA) has allowed 40 earned runs and 109 hits while striking out 115 over 125 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox vs. Royals on August 5, 2024

● Rafael Devers is hitting .375 in 8 ABs against Singer in his career | Salvador Perez is hitting .313 in 16 ABs in his career vs. Paxton

● The Royals have covered the Run Line in 6 of their last 7 games with Brady Singer on the mound

● With Brady Singer starting the UNDER has cashed in the Royals’ last 4 home games

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Royals game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Royals game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Royals on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the total UNDER 10 runs

