Reds manager Terry Francona wants veteran players to ignore ABS test run

  
Published February 22, 2025 12:32 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona says he’s told players not to use the experimental Automated Ball-Strike System in spring training.

Francona told The Athletic he’s OK with younger players challenging calls via the ABS, which has been in use in the minors. But he figures there’s little point for veterans since the system won’t be in effect in the majors during this coming regular season.

“Why work on a strategy we’re not going to use?” Francona said. “It just muddies the waters.”

The computerized system is being tested during major league spring training exhibition games after four years of experiments in the minors. Starting last year, MLB focused testing on a challenge system in which the human umpire makes each original call. Data from the spring training test could cause MLB to make alterations to the system for Triple-A games this year.

Francona sounds more interested in preparing the Reds for the season — his first as their manager — than helping add more data in an ABS test run.

“I don’t want to make a farce of anything, but we’re here getting ready for a season and that’s not helping us get ready,” he said.