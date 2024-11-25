 Skip navigation
Robinson Chirinos replaces Fredi González as Baltimore Orioles bench coach

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:54 PM
Robinson Chirinos

Sep 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos (23) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Fluharty/Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE — Robinson Chirinos replaced Fredi González as the Baltimore Orioles’ bench coach under manager Brandon Hyde.

Chirinos, 40, was a big league catcher in 11 seasons through 2022, finishing with the Orioles. He hit .226 with 95 homers and 306 RBIs in 714 games for Tampa Bay (2011), Texas (2013-18, ’20), Houston (2019), the New York Mets (2020), the Chicago Cubs (2021) and Baltimore.

González spent five seasons as an Orioles coach, including the last three as bench coach. The 60-year-old managed the Florida Marlins from 2007-10 and the Atlanta Braves from 2011-16.

Hampered by pitching injuries, the Orioles finished second in the AL East at 91-71 in their sixth season under Hyde and were swept by Kansas City in an AL Wild Card Series.

Cody Asche becomes hitting coach after two seasons as offensive strategy coach and replaced Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte. Tommy Joseph will be assistant hitting coach, a role he had with Seattle last season.

Sherman Johnson was promoted to assistant hitting coach/upper-level hitting coordinator from minor league upper-level hitting coordinator, and Buck Britton will be a major league coach after managing in the Orioles’ system at Class A Delmarva (2018), Double-A Bowie (2019,-21) and Triple-A Norfolk (2022-24).

Returning in their same roles are pitching coach Drew French (for his second season), assistant pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer (second), pitching strategy coach Ryan Klimek (third), third base coach Tony Mansolino (fifth), first base coach Anthony Sanders (sixth), major league development coach Grant Anders (second) and major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins (seventh).