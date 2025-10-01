Rocchio, Naylor power 5-run eighth inning as Guardians beat Tigers 6-1 to even AL Wild Card Series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rocctober has returned to Cleveland.

Brayan Rocchio came up with another clutch hit in the postseason with the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians evened their AL Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers with a 6-1 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday.

“It was huge, an 0-2 count and he was ready to fire,” manager Stephen Vogt said of Rocchio’s blast. “For us, it was a frustrating day offensively for us. Two hits leading into the 8th. For our guys to explode and get separation felt good.”

Bo Naylor also went deep in the eighth as the Guardians put up five runs to take control of the game.

George Valera also homered to force a deciding game in the best-of-three series.

The winner Thursday faces the Seattle Mariners in a Division Series. No team has lost Game 1 of a Wild Card Series and advanced since the expanded round began in 2022.

Javier Báez had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers, who were 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 runners.

Detroit had the bases loaded with two out in the ninth inning, but Cade Smith got Dillon Dingler to line out to first baseman C.J. Kayfus.

“They made the most of their opportunities and we left 15 guys on. I think that paints the picture that it was today,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “The score doesn’t really indicate how the game was. But we kept giving ourselves a chance.”

The game was tied 1-1 with one out in the eighth inning when Rocchio connected on a 99.9 mph fastball from losing pitcher Troy Melton and drove it 379 feet into the right-field stands for his second homer in three games. He had a three-run drive in the 10th inning on Sunday to give the Guardians a 9-8 victory over Texas in the regular-season finale.

“I’d been lucky to face him a couple times in Triple-A. In these situations, you have to tone it down a little bit and keep it simple. José’s recommendation was look for the fastball. That’s what I was trying to do,” Rocchio said through an interpreter.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan infielder has a .308 batting average (12 for 39) in 12 postseason games with two homers, two doubles and three RBIs, hitting .333 in last year’s playoffs.

Guardians teammates have referred to it as “Playoff Rocchio” mode.

“It speaks to his confidence. It doesn’t matter what the regular season holds, he comes out in these moments and he’s really confident and puts off a great swing. And you saw what happened,” outfielder Steven Kwan said,

Rocchio’s .257 batting average since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on July 1 was second on the team to José Ramírez (.258). Rocchio also was third on the club in RBIs (36) and doubles (15).

“Like I said in a couple interviews, I don’t think about it. I try to keep my mind focused and competing. This is competing time. There’s no self-awareness. It’s being competitive as you can,” Rocchio said of the postseason.

Daniel Schneemann added an RBI double before Naylor golfed a sweeper from Brant Hurter over the right-field wall for a five-run lead.

Jakob Junis got the win as the Guardians bullpen held Detroit scoreless over 5 1/3 innings.

Cleveland took the lead in the first when Valera drove a 94.1 mph fastball on the upper half of the strike zone from starter Casey Mize over the wall in center field. The homer came on a full count and the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

Detroit tied it in the fourth and nearly took the lead. Báez had a base hit up the middle to drive in Riley Greene and Dingler after Zach McKinstry appeared to beat José Ramírez’s tag at third on a great throw by Chase DeLauter, who was making his big league debut. A video review overturned the safe call by umpire Stu Scheurwater and Dingler’s run came off the board.

The Tigers had runners at the corners with no outs in the seventh after Gleyber Torres was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on Kerry Carpenter’s hit. Hunter Gaddis retired Spencer Torkelson on a shallow flyout, and Tim Herrin struck out Jahmai Jones and Wenceel Pérez.

Up Next

Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA) makes his eighth postseason start Thursday and Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30 ERA) gets his first playoff start.