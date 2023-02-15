 Skip navigation
Rockies manager Bud Black signs one-year extension through 2024

  
Published February 15, 2023 06:50 PM
MLB: SEP 01 Pirates at Rockies

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 01: Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on September 1, 2019 at Coors Field in Denver, CO. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DENVER - Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black agreed to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday that goes through the 2024 season.

Black is 417-453 with Colorado since he was hired before the 2017 season. He’s third in franchise wins behind Clint Hurdle (534) and Don Baylor (440).

The team has made the postseason twice under Black’s leadership.

Colorado was 68-94 last season, 43 games behind the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies added Hensley Meulens as hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer as third base and infield coach.

The Rockies didn’t make major offseason moves. Instead, they’re banking on a bounce-back season from outfielder Kris Bryant, who was limited to 42 games due to injuries.

Before joining Colorado, the 65-year-old Black spent nine years as manager of the San Diego Padres, where he had a 649-713 mark.

Overall, he has a 1,066-1,166 record and is one of five active major leagues managers with 1,000 victories, joined by Dusty Baker (2,093), Terry Francona (1,874), Buck Showalter (1,652) and Bob Melvin (1,435).

A left-handed pitcher during his playing days, Black won a World Series title with the Kansas City Royals in 1985.