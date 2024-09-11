Royals vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 11

It’s Wednesday, September 11th and tonight the New York Yankees (83-62) and the Kansas City Royals (80-66) wrap up their 3-game series in the Bronx.

Seth Lugo was brilliant last night throwing 7 shutout innings against the Yankees. He earned hit 16th win of the season as the Royals blanked the Yankees 5-0 to even the series at 1 game apiece. Salvador Perez was one of the heroes for KC on offense going 2-3 and driving in 2 runs including his 100th of the season.

New York’s loss couple with Baltimore’s win over Boston pulled the O’s to within ½ game in the AL East. The Royals maintained their hold on a Wild Card berth (2.5 game lead) with the victory.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Royals vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSKC, AmazonPV, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Royals vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday midday:

● Moneyline : Royals +120, Yankees -145

● Spread : Royals +1.5 (-185), Yankees -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Royals vs. Yankees

● New York just is unable to put a string of wins together. The Yankees are 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 38-32 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now +123.

● The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 games. They are 5-5 in their last 10. KC is 35-36 away from Kauffman Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is +96.

● Who’s Hot? Gleyber Torres is hitting .339 in his last 14 games for New York

● Who’s Not! Aaron Judge is without a home run in his last 14 games and is hitting .196 in those 14 contests.

Probable starting pitchers for Kansas City vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 11): Cole Ragans vs. Luis Gil

○ Yankees: Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 84 hits while striking out 151 over 130.2 innings

○ Royals: Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA) has allowed 62 earned runs and 136 hits while striking out 204 over 167.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals vs. Yankees on September 11, 2024

● Luis Gil was fantastic in his last outing throwing 6 innings of 1-hit shutout ball with 7Ks on September 6th at Wrigley against the Cubs

● Cole Ragans was also special in his last outing giving up just 4 hits while striking out 7 in 6 shutout innings over the Minnesota Twins on September 6th.

● Tommy Pham homered last night. He is 2-3 (.667) in his career against Luis Gil

● The Yankees have struck out 88 times in their last 10 games. Cole Ragans is one of the top strikeout pitchers in baseball. You can find his prop to throw 8+ Ks at +130 at some books.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Royals vs. Yankees game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Royals vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is supporting a strong lean to New York on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



