Top News

Tennis: US Open
Djokovic gets into it with the US Open crowd and improves to 11-0 against Fritz to reach the semis
Tennis: US Open
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jiri Lehecka to reach the US Open semifinals, Jessica Pegula also wins
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams’ US Open ends with a loss in the women’s doubles quarterfinals to Taylor Townsend

Top Clips

nbc_nas_worldwidetechpromo_250902.jpg
Heroes, hopefuls, hot heads gather at WWT Raceway
nbc_cyc_vueltastage10_250902.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10
nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_250902.jpg
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani hits 100th home run with Dodgers as Los Angeles stumbles late in 9-7 loss to Pirates

  
Published September 2, 2025 11:51 PM
PITTSBURGH — Tommy Pham and Jared Triolo each drove in two runs, and the Pirates spoiled a big night by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani hit his 100th home run with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a pair of doubles.

Ohtani hit a solo shot off top prospect Bubba Chandler (2-0) for his 46th homer this season. Playing his 294th game with the Dodgers, he became the fastest to reach 100 home runs in team history ahead of Gary Sheffield (399).

Teoscar Hernández then hit a two-out RBI single and Andy Pages led off the next inning with his 24th homer, tying it 4-all.

Henry Davis put the Pirates back ahead on an RBI single off Edgardo Henriquez (0-1) in the sixth. Triolo added a two-out, two-run double.

Chandler gave up three runs on six hits in four innings of relief. The 22-year-old has two wins and a save in his first three major-league appearances.

Dennis Santana walked Miguel Rojas and allowed Ohtani’s second double to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his 12th save.

Clayton Kershaw yielded four runs, four hits and a pair of walks in the first inning. He recovered to last five innings, denying the Pirates of another hit while allowing two walks over the final four.

Triolo walked with two outs in the eighth and stole second. Nick Gonzales then sent a soft, looping ball into center where Pages came just short of making a sliding catch. Triolo scored an insurance run, putting the Pirates up three with the top of the Dodgers order coming in the ninth.

Ohtani took 444 games to hit 100 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani (1-1, 4.18 ERA) will take the mound Wednesday opposite Pirates rookie Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.58).