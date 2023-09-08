 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres
Senators sign defenseman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 million extension
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final after 49-minute protester delay
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa
LSU, Kim Mulkey reportedly agree on 10-year, $32M contract

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detbranchpick6_230907.jpg
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD
nbc_snf_kcricetd_230907.jpg
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
GOLF: SEP 07 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres
Senators sign defenseman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 million extension
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final after 49-minute protester delay
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa
LSU, Kim Mulkey reportedly agree on 10-year, $32M contract

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detbranchpick6_230907.jpg
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD
nbc_snf_kcricetd_230907.jpg
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
GOLF: SEP 07 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Shohei Ohtani nears return to Angels’ lineup, takes swings before game against Guardians

  
Published September 7, 2023 10:23 PM
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Sep 2, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) requests time while batting against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani took swings in the batting cage and did other baseball activities Thursday, nearing a return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup after straining his right oblique muscles early in the week.

Ohtani wasn’t in the Angels’ starting lineup for the fourth straight game when they hosted the Cleveland Guardians, but Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said the two-way superstar might be available to pinch-hit.

“He’s moving around good,” Nevin said. “The swings were close, but not close enough to start tonight. So we may ramp up later, and he’s got a chance to pinch-hit.”

Nevin sounded optimistic about the chances of an imminent return for Ohtani, who has already been shut down for the season as a pitcher. Nevin said Ohtani wanted to be in the lineup Tuesday, just one day after he injured his oblique in batting practice, but the Angels are asking him to slow down.

“I think it’s more (Ohtani is) just a little uncomfortable,” Nevin said. “With those (oblique muscles), it has to be 100% for me, because if you rip that, it’s not a fun time. You don’t want to risk anybody at any time for that.”

Ohtani is still considered the strong frontrunner for his second AL MVP award in three years. His 44 homers are two behind Atlanta’s Matt Olson for the major league lead, while his 95 RBIs are the sixth-most in the majors and his 1.066 OPS is tops in the sport.

The Angels are in freefall without Ohtani and Mike Trout, losing six straight and 13 of 16 to fall out of the AL playoff race. Ohtani wants to return this season as a hitter even after he tore a ligament in his right elbow August 23, ending his season on the mound.

Anthony Rendon took swings off a tee Thursday in his first announced baseball activity since the $245 million third baseman fouled a ball off his leg July 4, causing a deep bone bruise.