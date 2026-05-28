 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole dazzles again in his second start back, sending the Yankees past the Royals 7-0
Andrew McCutchen
Andrew McCutchen designated for assignment as Rangers try to address infield depth
John Tortorella
Late-season hire John Tortorella has Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final, poised to join an elite group

Top Clips

nbc_pft_joshjacobsupdate_260528.jpg
Jacobs released from jail after arrest
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_260528.jpg
McCarthy says there’s no ‘awkwardness’ with Murray
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonolder_260528.jpg
Debating Jackson’s career arc after hindered 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole dazzles again in his second start back, sending the Yankees past the Royals 7-0
Andrew McCutchen
Andrew McCutchen designated for assignment as Rangers try to address infield depth
John Tortorella
Late-season hire John Tortorella has Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final, poised to join an elite group

Top Clips

nbc_pft_joshjacobsupdate_260528.jpg
Jacobs released from jail after arrest
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_260528.jpg
McCarthy says there’s no ‘awkwardness’ with Murray
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonolder_260528.jpg
Debating Jackson’s career arc after hindered 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tigers lose Casey Mize and Kenley Jansen to right groin injuries in same game

  
Published May 28, 2026 11:25 AM
White Sox can 'make some noise’ in AL Central
May 27, 2026 10:52 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed dig into the back end of the top 10 for their latest MLB Power Rankings, where the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Nationals, and White Sox emerge as this week's risers.

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers pitchers Casey Mize and Kenley Jansen both left against the Los Angeles Angels because of right groin issues, potentially adding to a crowded injured list.

Mize started the game and threw four scoreless innings, striking out six, before leaving the game. The 29-year-old was making his third start after returning from the injured list because of a similar injury against the Atlanta Braves.

When healthy, the right hander has pitched well this year with a 2-3 record and 2.27 ERA over nine starts.

“Same area — just the sensation of it was less than last time,” Mize said. “Obviously, we’ll know more in the next couple days. But I don’t think it was as bad as what I felt in Atlanta. We’ll see how I wake up and feel.”

Jansen earned the first two outs of the ninth inning before leaving the game with a trainer. He was replaced by Brenan Hanifee, who recorded the final out to secure the Tigers’ 4-0 victory and snap a season-long, seven-game home losing streak.

Jansen has a 1-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and seven saves this season.

The Tigers have a disappointing 22-34 record this season, partly due to injuries. Other players currently on the injured list include ace left-hander Tarik Skubal and veteran right-hander Justin Verlander, along with hitters Parker Meadows, Kerry Carpenter, Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres.